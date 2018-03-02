Kamari Murphy: Nets 20 in road win
Murphy recorded 20 points (10-12 FG), seven rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist across 31 minutes of action during Wednesday's 109-105 road win over Raptors 905.
This was the 24-year-old's fourth game reaching the 20-point mark after going a full two and a half months without one. Murphy has been the definition of reliable for Long Island this season, playing in all 41 games and seeing 31 minutes of action in each. Currently, the former Miami (FL) forward is averaging 10.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in his first season in the G-League.
