Kamari Murphy: Out Monday
Murphy (hip) did not play in Monday's contest against the Mad Ants.
Given it's only deemed "soreness", Murphy figures to be back on the court relatively soon. The second-year G League player is fairing far worse than his 2017-18 season, averaging 8.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists through 30 games. Given he's playing about 10 minutes less than last year, the decline makes sense, but it certainly isn't an endearing fact to potential fantasy owners.
