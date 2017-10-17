Kamari Murphy: Released by Nets
Murphy was waived by the Nets over the weekend, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The Nets signed Murphy late last week in order to obtain his G-League rights, so look for him to head to the team's affiliate, the Long Island Nets, to start the upcoming campaign. If Murphy shows improvement as an all-around prospect, he could eventually earn a call-up to the big league, though he still likely wouldn't be a viable fantasy option.
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...