Kamari Murphy: Released by Nets

Murphy was waived by the Nets over the weekend, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The Nets signed Murphy late last week in order to obtain his G-League rights, so look for him to head to the team's affiliate, the Long Island Nets, to start the upcoming campaign. If Murphy shows improvement as an all-around prospect, he could eventually earn a call-up to the big league, though he still likely wouldn't be a viable fantasy option.

