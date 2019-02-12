Kamari Murphy: Returns to court following hip injury

Murphy (hip) played 15 minutes in Long Island's 112-109 loss to Lakeland on Monday, finishing the contest with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Murphy missed just three games with what was described as hip soreness and likely will slot into the starting power forward role after the G League's mid-season break, which takes place February 15-19.