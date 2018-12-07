Kamari Murphy: Starts and registers double-double
Murphy tallied 25 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the loss Thursday to the Charge.
Murphy found his way into the starting lineup thanks to an injury to Alan Williams, who is expected to miss some time with a left ankle sprain. If Thursday's audition was any indication, Murphy should be able to handle the workload just fine and figures to be an interesting fantasy asset so long as Williams is out.
