Hankerson had nine points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3PT), four rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes Sunday against Maine.

Hankerson has scored nine points in two of his first three games of the 2022-23 campaign, and he continues to contribute with a few rebounds and assists. However, he failed to collect a steal or block after doing so in each of his first two contests. It's worth noting that Hankerson has struggled shooting the ball thus far, knocking down 12 of 37 attempts from the field in three games.