Hankerson collected 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3PT, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes Friday against Greensboro.

Hankerson scored 12 points combined over his last two games heading into Friday's matchup, but he came through with a strong all-around showing in the win. He knocked down two triples for the second time this season over five contests and also set a new season-high in rebounds and assists.