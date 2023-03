Hankerson finished Thursday's game against Maine with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 21 minutes.

Hankerson failed to play in his team's last matchup Feb. 28 against Rio Grande Valley, but he earned himself an opportunity off the bench Thursday evening and made the most of his chances. He knocked down his first triple since Feb. 22 and made an impact on the defensive end by collecting a steal and a block.