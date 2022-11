Hankerson tallied nine points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3PT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Friday night's 135-93 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Hankerson took part in his first G League action Friday evening, and he clearly struggled to find his shooting touch in general, but especially from beyond the arc. He came off the bench in this one but logged more minutes than a few of the starters, so he appears to be a big part of Long Island's rotation.