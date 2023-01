Hankerson tallied two points (1-1 FG), one rebound, one assist and one block in three minutes Monday against Windy City.

Hankerson logged 19 minutes in Sunday's matchup against Westchester, but he returned to a smaller role Monday in a 118-110 victory. He's now averaging 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in seven regular-season games.