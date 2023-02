Hankerson had 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 23 minutes Wednesday against Sioux Falls.

Hankerson failed to hit a shot from beyond the arc, but he still managed to shoot 60.0 percent from the field. He served as a rare source of scoring for Long Island, as he'd been held to only two total points over his last three matchups prior to Wednesday's contest.