Mane mustered four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in 15 minutes during Monday's 125-123 loss to Long Island.

Mane continues to garner a modest reserve role for the Blue Coats. Across 11 appearances, the 22-year-old is averaging 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16.8 minutes per game.