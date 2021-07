Mane will play in the NBA Summer League for the Timberwolves, Peter Yannopoulos reports.

After playing 10 games with Orlando during his rookie season in the NBA, Mane was waived by the Magic in mid-April. The Montreal product has now found a spot with the Timberwolves Summer League team. In the 2020 season, Mane managed to average 1.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 8.8 minutes of action.