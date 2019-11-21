Kavell Bigby-Williams: Adds another double-double
Bigby-Williams totaled 10 points (5-6 FG), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Canton.
The 24-year-old saw the fewest minutes of any of the starting five, but he was efficient in his shot selection for his third straight double-double. Bigby-Williams has averaged 10.4 rebounds and 9.6 points over the first five games this season.
