Bigby-Williams totaled 10 points (5-6 FG), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Canton.

The 24-year-old saw the fewest minutes of any of the starting five, but he was efficient in his shot selection for his third straight double-double. Bigby-Williams has averaged 10.4 rebounds and 9.6 points over the first five games this season.