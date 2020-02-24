Bigby-Williams amassed four points (2-5 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one block during Saturday's win against the Blue.

Bigby-Williams wasn't much of a factor offensively in 18 minutes of action Saturday. The forward did, however, collect a solid five rebounds and finished plus-14 in Saturday's victory. Bigby-Williams is currently averaging 7.7 points and 8.2 rebounds with the Skyforce this season.