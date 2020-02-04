Kavell Bigby-Williams: Dealt to Sioux Falls
The BayHawks traded Bigby-Williams to Sioux Falls on Sunday.
Bigby-Williams was basically part of a one-for-one swap of bigs for Raphiael Putney, who has yet to play in the G League this season. Through 25 games (16 starts) Bigby-Williams has averaged 8.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over 23.3 minutes per contest. He should slot into a hefty contributing role for the Skyforce as well.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...