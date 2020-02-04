The BayHawks traded Bigby-Williams to Sioux Falls on Sunday.

Bigby-Williams was basically part of a one-for-one swap of bigs for Raphiael Putney, who has yet to play in the G League this season. Through 25 games (16 starts) Bigby-Williams has averaged 8.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over 23.3 minutes per contest. He should slot into a hefty contributing role for the Skyforce as well.