Bigby-Williams recorded 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebouds, one steal and one block over 22 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Oklahoma City.

Despite coming off the bench Friday, Bigby-Williams still remained effective through his rebounds and contributions to the scoreboard. He is nearly averaging a double-double this season with 9.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.