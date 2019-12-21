Kavell Bigby-Williams: Efficient off bench
Bigby-Williams recorded 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebouds, one steal and one block over 22 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Oklahoma City.
Despite coming off the bench Friday, Bigby-Williams still remained effective through his rebounds and contributions to the scoreboard. He is nearly averaging a double-double this season with 9.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.
