Bigby-Williams recorded 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes in Monday's win against Grand Rapids.

Bigby-Williams picked up another double-double Monday as he led the team in rebounds en route to a win. The 24-year-old is averaging a double-double through the first eight contests with 10.5 rebounds and 10.3 points per game.