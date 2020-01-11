Kavell Bigby-Williams: Misses Friday's game
Bigby-Williams (undisclosed) didn't play in Friday's win against Greensboro.
Bigby-Williams' role had decreased over the past four games, and he was unable to take the court Friday with an undisclosed injury. The nature and severity of the injury are unclear, but his next chance to play will come Tuesday against Maine.
