Kavell Bigby-Williams: Records another double-double
Bigby-Williams logged 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one block over 32 minutes in Sunday's loss to Lakeland.
The double-double was Bigby-Williams' third of the season through the first four games, but perhaps more notable is the fact that he committed no turnovers while the other four starters combined for 16. The 6-11 center has averaged 10.5 rebounds and 9.5 points per game this season.
