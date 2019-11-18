Bigby-Williams logged 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one block over 32 minutes in Sunday's loss to Lakeland.

The double-double was Bigby-Williams' third of the season through the first four games, but perhaps more notable is the fact that he committed no turnovers while the other four starters combined for 16. The 6-11 center has averaged 10.5 rebounds and 9.5 points per game this season.