Kavell Bigby-Williams: Tallies 16 rebounds
Bigby-Williams finished with 10 points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT) and 16 rebounds over 21 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Westchester.
Bigby-Williams has been a prolific contributor in points and rebounds this season, as he has averaged 10.3 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. He has failed to make an impact in many other areas, but the fact that he is averaging a double-double should allow him to keep playing a big role for the Bayhawks this year.
