Bigby-Williams totaled 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes in Friday's loss to Capital City.

The 24-year-old recorded his second double-double in three G League games, but his foul trouble hindered his availability and eventually resulted in him fouling out. Bigby-Williams could be productive for Erie this season, but he'll need to work on improving after he also committed seven turnovers Friday.