Kavin Gilder-Tilbury: Lands with Westchester
The Knicks have inked Kavin Gilder-Tilbury to a contract.
Gilder-Tilbury was dealt to Westchester in late October from Rio Grande Valley, but he was ultimately unable to secure a roster spot with the club. He made his season debut Saturday versus the Red Claws, notching three points and a rebound over two minutes.
