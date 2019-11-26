Play

Kavin Gilder-Tilbury: Lands with Westchester

The Knicks have inked Kavin Gilder-Tilbury to a contract.

Gilder-Tilbury was dealt to Westchester in late October from Rio Grande Valley, but he was ultimately unable to secure a roster spot with the club. He made his season debut Saturday versus the Red Claws, notching three points and a rebound over two minutes.

