Kavin Gilder-Tilbury: Last pick of first round

Gilder-Tilbury went 28th overall to Rio Grande Valley in the 2019 G League Draft.

Gilder-Tilbury spent the last two seasons overseas Playing in the German Pro A circuit for a pair of different clubs. He'll return back over of the pond after posting 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals over 27.4 minutes per game last season.

