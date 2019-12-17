Play

Kavin Gilder-Tilbury: Waived by Winchester

The G League Knicks parted ways with Gilder-Tilbury on Sunday, placing him on waivers.

There's always a chance Gilder-Tilbury will link back up with the Knicks at a later date, but for now, he will head through waivers and become a free agent should he go without a claim.

