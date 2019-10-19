Play

Kavion Pippen: Cut loose by Warriors

Pippen was waived by the Warriors on Saturday.

Pippen was waived by the Warriors just over a week after initially signing with the team. The undrafted center, who averaged 2.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 6.2 minutes across four preseason games, will likely end up in Santa Cruz if he clears waivers.

