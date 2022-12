Pippen tallied 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes Friday against the Go-Go.

Pippen turned in his best scoring performance of the 2022-23 campaign, and he also collected his first double-double since Nov. 21. He's posted double figures in three straight contests and is now averaging 8.2 points and 5.5 rebounds through 13 matchups this year.