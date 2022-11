Pippen failed to score (0-3 FG) and recorded six rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Sunday's game against Maine.

Pippen missed all three of his attempts from the field, but he salvaged his day by securing six rebounds. Four of the six boards were offensive rebounds. It's clear that Pippen won't be a focal point within this Long Island offense after attempting only nine shots through his first three games, and his inconsistent playing time in the early going is also a concern.