Pippen recorded four points (2-4 FG), two rebounds and two steals in 11 minutes Saturday against the Charge.

Pippen hasn't been much of a factor on the offensive end of late, as he's putting up only 6.4 points per game over his last eight contests. He's now appeared in 22 matchups during the 2022-23 regular season and is averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 15.6 minutes.