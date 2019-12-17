Kavion Pippen: Nets 11 in win
Pippen scored 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added six rebounds during Saturday's G League win over Windy City.
Pippen played 15 minutes off the bench in the victory. The 23-year-old is currently averaging 9.1 points and five rebounds in eight G League games this season.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...