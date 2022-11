Pippen finished Friday's game against the College Park Skyhawks with nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and three blocks in 16 minutes.

Pippen put together a solid opening night from a bench role, and he also made his presence known on the defensive end. He hasn't appeared in the G League since the 2019-20 campaign, averaging 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 27 games for the Austin Spurs.