Pippen scored 15 points (6-8 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added six rebounds in Saturday's G League loss to the Hustle.

Pippen had played a total of three minutes over his last two games, sitting one of them out entirely. Despite the effort, the 23-year-old seems likely to remain at the end of Austin's bench.

