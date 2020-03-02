Pippen scored 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added five rebounds, two assists, two steals in Saturday's G League win over Santa Cruz.

Pippen has come alive in recent games, scoring 28 points over his last three, including 10 in back-to-back contests now. He's averaging 7.4 points per game across 24 contests with Austin this season.