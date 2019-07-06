Kawhi Leonard: Commits to Clippers
Leonard agreed Saturday to join the Clippers and sign a four-year, $141 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
According to Wojnarowski, the Lakers were believed to be in the driver's seat to sign the top free agent remaining on the market, but the Clippers were able to secure Leonard's commitment after reaching an agreement with Oklahoma City to acquire another superstar in Paul George (shoulder). The Clippers are expected to plug Leonard and George into the starting forward spots, but the supporting cast surrounding them remains more of a work in progress after the team surrendered a package of draft picks along with point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forward Danilo Gallinari to acquire George. In any case, the arrivals of Leonard and George should immediately vault the Clippers near the top of the list of NBA title contenders.
