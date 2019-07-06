Kawhi Leonard: Will sign with Clippers
Leonard has agreed to sign with the Clippers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Leonard will move to L.A. after spending one championship year in Toronto. He'll also reportedly join Paul George in L.A. as the Thunder have a deal in place to trade George to the Clippers.
