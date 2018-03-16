Kay Felder: 19 points in win
Felder provided 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and two rebounds during Thursday's 112-102 taming of the BayHawks.
Felder lead all Grand Rapids' scorers Thursday, though he struggled somewhat shooting the ball from the field (40 percent). One of the 22-year-old's major strengths is free-throw shooting, as he has made his last 23 attempts and has converted 88.2 percent of all shots this season. The former Oakland University star is averaging 17.5 points, 6.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds through 18 games played for Grand Rapids.
