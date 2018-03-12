Kay Felder: 28 and 11 in loss
Felder managed 28 points (9-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block during Saturday's 110-106 loss at Greensboro.
This was Felder's highest scoring game and second double-double this season while also contributing with a mark in every major statistical category. One weakness of the former Oakland University star though has been his inability to convert three-point shots, as he is only knocking down 32.4 percent of all attempts. Still, the 22-year-old is averaging a fine 17.0 points, 5.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds for Grand Rapids.
