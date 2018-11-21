Kay Felder: Scores 23 points
Felder scored 23 points to go along with four rebounds and six assists in the loss Saturday to the Blue Coats.
Felder is averaging 16.6 points in his first seven games of the G League season, but he's only shooting 38.2 percent from the field. He'll look to bring that percentage higher Wednesday against the Windy City Bulls.
