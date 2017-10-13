Play

Felder, along with Richard Jefferson and two second-round draft picks, were traded to the Hawks on Friday in exchange for European draft rights, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. He was then waived.

The move helped the Cavaliers get down to the maximum of 15 players at the NBA level. Felder will seemingly look for other work at the NBA level, though could end up in the G-League.

