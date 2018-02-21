Kaza Keane: Attending FIBA qualifiers
Keane is not with the Raptors 905 for Wednesday's game against the Bayhawks while attending the FIBA qualifiers with Canada.
Keane is representing his home country of Canada in the FIBA qualifiers, which is expected to extend through Feb. 27. That means Keane's first opportunity to return will be a matchup with Long Island on Feb. 28, though there's always the potential for travel complications, so it's not fully guaranteed he's back for that contest.
