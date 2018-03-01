Kaza Keane: Logs 30 minutes in return to G-League

Keane returned to the G-League for Wednesday's matchup with Long Island, recording six points (2-7 FG, 2-2 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes.

Keane was temporarily away from Raptors 905 while playing for Canada in the FIBA qualifiers, but that has since completed and he's now back with the team. In his return, Keane logged his highest minutes total since mid-December, though he couldn't capitalize on it with a big performance. In 36 games this season, Keane is averaging 6.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 19.7 minutes.