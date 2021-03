Cook tallied four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 19 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 loss to Austin.

Cook has continued to play a minimal role for the Swarm this year, and he's totaled just 10 points across six appearances this season. He's averaging just 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds over 8.4 minutes per game this year.