Wallace finished with 39 points (16-22 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 40 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Wallace put on a masterful performance against the Cruise, leading Ontario in securing while also being a sniper from deep knocking down seven threes while only missing one. He also showcased his defensive ability finishing with a team-high three steals. Expect Wallace to continue to play at a high level as one of the main two-way players for Ontario.