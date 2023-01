Wallace finished with 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 106-93 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

After a stellar performance against Motor City the game before, Wallace was unable to rekindle that magic as he finished with as many points as shot attempts. Even though he was solid on the defensive end, his lack of offensive aggressiveness played a role in Ontario securing the loss.