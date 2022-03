Wallace had 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block across 32 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Hustle.

Wallace didn't have his best performance, but he still managed to be one of the five Agua Caliente players that scored in double digits. He's also been consistent and has scored in double digits in each of his last 17 regular-season contests.