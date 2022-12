Wallace finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-108 loss to the G League Ignite.

As the third option for Ontario, Wallace did an exceptional job fulfilling his role finishing as the third leading scorer while also capitalizing on his three-point opportunities. Expect the 23-year-old to remain as a key starter for Ontario as the season moves along.