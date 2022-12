Wallace finished with 15 points (6-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 win over the Maine Celtics.

Wallace did an exceptional job playing his role in the starting lineup by limiting his shot attempts and capitalizing on his offensive opportunities by shooting perfectly from the field. Expect him to continue to be productive as a spot-up shooter and shot-creator when called upon.