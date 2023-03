Wallace finished with 33 points (15-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 128-125 win over the Texas Legends.

In Ontario's final game of the season, Wallace showed out by leading the team in points while only missing six shots from the field. His play on the offensive end played a significant role in helping Ontario close out the season on a high note.