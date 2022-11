Wallace finished with 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 win over the Stockton Kings.

With Malik Fitts (undisclosed) unable to go, Wallace stepped up to the plate and delivered by being the second-leading scorer for Ontario. Wallace displayed excellent shot selection, missing only five shots and he completed the game with zero turnovers.