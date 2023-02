Wallace finished with 11 points (3-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals and three assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 122-117 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Even though Wallace finished as the third-leading scorer, he struggled mightily from the field missing 14 shots. However, he did make up for it on the defensive end, leading the team in steals.